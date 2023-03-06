Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 March 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 08:47 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 275.54 276.34
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 278.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.80 74.
00
UAE DIRHAM 74.80 76.50
EURO 290.00 295.00
UK POUND 327.50 332.80
AUD $ 182.00 186.00
CAD $ 199.00 203.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.30
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40