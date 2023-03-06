UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 March 2023

Published March 06, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 275.54 276.34

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 278.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.80 74.

00

UAE DIRHAM 74.80 76.50

EURO 290.00 295.00

UK POUND 327.50 332.80

AUD $ 182.00 186.00

CAD $ 199.00 203.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40

