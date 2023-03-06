Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 275.54 276.34

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 278.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.80 74.

UAE DIRHAM 74.80 76.50

EURO 290.00 295.00

UK POUND 327.50 332.80

AUD $ 182.00 186.00

CAD $ 199.00 203.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 1.90 2.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40