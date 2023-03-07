Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 March 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 06:55 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 276.20 277.20
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.20 278.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.80 74.
00
UAE DIRHAM 74.80 76.50
EURO 291.00 296.00
UK POUND 328.00 333.00
AUD $ 182.00 185.00
CAD $ 200.00 203.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.00 2.30
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.50 3.70