Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 276.20 277.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.20 278.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 72.80 74.

00

UAE DIRHAM 74.80 76.50

EURO 291.00 296.00

UK POUND 328.00 333.00

AUD $ 182.00 185.00

CAD $ 200.00 203.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.00 2.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.50 3.70