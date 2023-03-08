UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 March 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.50 278.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.50 280.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.50 74.

50

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.50

EURO 290.50 294.50

UK POUND 325.50 330.50

AUD $ 180.00 184.00

CAD $ 199.00 202.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

