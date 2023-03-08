Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 March 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 07:34 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.50 278.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.50 280.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.50 74.
50
UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.50
EURO 290.50 294.50
UK POUND 325.50 330.50
AUD $ 180.00 184.00
CAD $ 199.00 202.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00