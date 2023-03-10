Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 March 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 07:17 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 280.00 280.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 75.00
UAE DIRHAM 76.
00 77.00
EURO 293.00 296.00
UK POUND 330.00 333.00
AUD $ 181.00 183.00
CAD $ 199.00 202.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00