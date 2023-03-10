Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 280.00 280.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 76.

00 77.00

EURO 293.00 296.00

UK POUND 330.00 333.00

AUD $ 181.00 183.00

CAD $ 199.00 202.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00