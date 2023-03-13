Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 08:12 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.85 282.65
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.00 284.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.50 75.
30
UAE DIRHAM 76.50 78.00
EURO 295.00 302.50
UK POUND 337.00 342.00
AUD $ 184.20 188.20
CAD $ 202.00 206.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.50