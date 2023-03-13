Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2023

:Following were the Opening Rates of oreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.85 282.65

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.00 284.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.50 75.

30

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 78.00

EURO 295.00 302.50

UK POUND 337.00 342.00

AUD $ 184.20 188.20

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.50