UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 March 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2023

:Following were the Opening Rates of oreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.85 282.65

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.00 284.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.50 75.

30

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 78.00

EURO 295.00 302.50

UK POUND 337.00 342.00

AUD $ 184.20 188.20

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

2 minutes ago
 4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

32 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 202 ..

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

47 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks unde ..

Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks under stress

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

59 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.