Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 March 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 07:16 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.30 281.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 280.00 282.80
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.20 75.
20
UAE DIRHAM 76.00 77.00
EURO 298.00 301.00
UK POUND 338.60 342.00
AUD $ 184.50 186.50
CAD $ 202.50 205.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.50 3.00