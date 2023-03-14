Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2023

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.30 281.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 280.00 282.80

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.20 75.

20

UAE DIRHAM 76.00 77.00

EURO 298.00 301.00

UK POUND 338.60 342.00

AUD $ 184.50 186.50

CAD $ 202.50 205.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.50 3.00