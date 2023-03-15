Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 March 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.00 283.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.50 285.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.60 75.
60
UAE DIRHAM 76.40 77.40
EURO 300.00 303.00
UK POUND 340.00 343.50
AUD $ 186.00 188.00
CAD $ 203.50 205.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00