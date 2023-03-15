UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.00 283.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.50 285.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.60 75.

60

UAE DIRHAM 76.40 77.40

EURO 300.00 303.00

UK POUND 340.00 343.50

AUD $ 186.00 188.00

CAD $ 203.50 205.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

