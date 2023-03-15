Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.00 283.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.50 285.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.60 75.

60

UAE DIRHAM 76.40 77.40

EURO 300.00 303.00

UK POUND 340.00 343.50

AUD $ 186.00 188.00

CAD $ 203.50 205.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00