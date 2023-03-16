Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.30 282.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.50 75.

50

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.50

EURO 297.00 300.00

UK POUND 337.60 341.00

AUD $ 184.00 186.00

CAD $ 202.50 205.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00