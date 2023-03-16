Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 March 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 09:21 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.30 282.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.50 75.
50
UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.50
EURO 297.00 300.00
UK POUND 337.60 341.00
AUD $ 184.00 186.00
CAD $ 202.50 205.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00