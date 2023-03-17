Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 March 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 07:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.40 282.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.50 75.
50
UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.50
EURO 298.00 301.00
UK POUND 240.00 343.40
AUD $ 186.00 188.00
CAD $ 203.50 205.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00