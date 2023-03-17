UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 March 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.40 282.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.50 75.

50

UAE DIRHAM 76.50 77.50

EURO 298.00 301.00

UK POUND 240.00 343.40

AUD $ 186.00 188.00

CAD $ 203.50 205.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

