Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 284.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 285.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.

80

UAE DIRHAM 76.80 77.70

EURO 298.50 303.50

UK POUND 241.00 346.00

AUD $ 185.50 188.50

CAD $ 202.80 206.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.95 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40