Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 March 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 06:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 284.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 285.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.
80
UAE DIRHAM 76.80 77.70
EURO 298.50 303.50
UK POUND 241.00 346.00
AUD $ 185.50 188.50
CAD $ 202.80 206.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.95 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40