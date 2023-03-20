UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 March 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 284.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 285.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.

80

UAE DIRHAM 76.80 77.70

EURO 298.50 303.50

UK POUND 241.00 346.00

AUD $ 185.50 188.50

CAD $ 202.80 206.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.95 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.00 2.40

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to ..

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - ..

24 minutes ago
 West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Cauc ..

West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Caucasus - Lavrov

24 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, ..

Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, all other IIOJK massacres by g ..

24 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical ..

COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical Trials in Uganda

24 minutes ago
 Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister ..

Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.