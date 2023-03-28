Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.40 283.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 286.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 304.00 307.00

UK POUND 346.50 350.00

AUD $ 186.50 188.50

CAD $ 205.50 207.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00