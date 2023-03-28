Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 March 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 07:46 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.40 283.70
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 286.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.
00
UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00
EURO 304.00 307.00
UK POUND 346.50 350.00
AUD $ 186.50 188.50
CAD $ 205.50 207.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00