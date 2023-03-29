UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 March 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 283.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 286.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.10 77.80

EURO 305.00 308.00

UK POUND 347.50 351.00

AUD $ 186.50 188.50

CAD $ 206.00 208.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00

