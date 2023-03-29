Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 March 2023
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 283.75
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 286.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.10 77.80
EURO 305.00 308.00
UK POUND 347.50 351.00
AUD $ 186.50 188.50
CAD $ 206.00 208.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.50 3.00