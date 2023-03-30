UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 Mach 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 Mach 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 283.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 286.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.10

UAE DIRHAM 77.

20 78.00

EURO 305.70 309.70

UK POUND 348.00 352.00

AUD $ 188.00 191.00

CAD $ 207.00 210.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.70 3.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing C ..

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian C ..

Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care launches ambassador initia ..

9 minutes ago
 US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces Afte ..

US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces After Black Hawk Helicopter Crash ..

21 minutes ago
 WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Repor ..

WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree Prioritizing Domes ..

Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree Prioritizing Domestic Electronics in Public Proc ..

21 minutes ago
 Top CIS Diplomats to Meet in Samarkand on April 14 ..

Top CIS Diplomats to Meet in Samarkand on April 14 - General Secretary

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.