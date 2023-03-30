Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 Mach 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 283.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 286.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.10
UAE DIRHAM 77.
20 78.00
EURO 305.70 309.70
UK POUND 348.00 352.00
AUD $ 188.00 191.00
CAD $ 207.00 210.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.30
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 2.70 3.00