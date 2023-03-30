Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 Mach 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 283.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 286.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.10

UAE DIRHAM 77.

20 78.00

EURO 305.70 309.70

UK POUND 348.00 352.00

AUD $ 188.00 191.00

CAD $ 207.00 210.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.80 3.30

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 2.70 3.00