Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2023

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 288.05

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.80 77.

80

UAE DIRHAM 78.75 80.00

EURO 313.50 318.00

UK POUND 357.50 362.50

AUD $ 190.50 195.00

CAD $ 212.30 216.30

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.00 3.50