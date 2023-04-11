Close
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 April 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 288.05

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.80 77.

80

UAE DIRHAM 78.75 80.00

EURO 313.50 318.00

UK POUND 357.50 362.50

AUD $ 190.50 195.00

CAD $ 212.30 216.30

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.00 3.50

