Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 April 2023
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 288.05
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.80 77.
80
UAE DIRHAM 78.75 80.00
EURO 313.50 318.00
UK POUND 357.50 362.50
AUD $ 190.50 195.00
CAD $ 212.30 216.30
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 46.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.00 3.50