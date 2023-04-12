Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 April 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 07:34 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kurb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.75 288.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.80 77.
80
UAE DIRHAM 78.80 79.80
EURO 314.80 318.00
UK POUND 357.40 361.00
AUD $ 190.00 192.00
CAD $ 212.80 215.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50