Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 284.00 284.90

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 286.00 289.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.

60

UAE DIRHAM 77.70 78.60

EURO 314.80 318.00

UK POUND 356.40 360.00

AUD $ 191.00 193.00

CAD $ 212.50 215.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.90 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50