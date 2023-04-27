UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 April 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.25 284.05

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.80 76.

80

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.20

EURO 314.80 319.80

UK POUND 355.50 360.50

AUD $ 187.00 191.00

CAD $ 208.00 212.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

