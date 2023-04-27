Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 April 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:12 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.25 284.05
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.80 76.
80
UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.20
EURO 314.80 319.80
UK POUND 355.50 360.50
AUD $ 187.00 191.00
CAD $ 208.00 212.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50