Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 April 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:21 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 283.95
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.50 289.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.
50
UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50
EURO 313.80 317.00
UK POUND 355.40 359.00
AUD $ 186.50 188.50
CAD $ 208.00 210.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50