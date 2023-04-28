Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.50 283.95

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.50 289.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50

EURO 313.80 317.00

UK POUND 355.40 359.00

AUD $ 186.50 188.50

CAD $ 208.00 210.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50