Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 May 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 284.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.80 78.80

EURO 312.00 317.00

UK POUND 355.00 360.00

AUD $ 188.50 192.50

CAD $ 208.50 212.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.80

