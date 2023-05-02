Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 May 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 284.10
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.
50
UAE DIRHAM 77.80 78.80
EURO 312.00 317.00
UK POUND 355.00 360.00
AUD $ 188.50 192.50
CAD $ 208.50 212.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.40
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.80