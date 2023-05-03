Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:11 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.60 283.75
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.60 76.
60
UAE DIRHAM 77.80 78.80
EURO 313.80 317.00
UK POUND 356.40 360.00
AUD $ 189.00 191.00
CAD $ 209.00 211.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50