Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.60 283.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.60 76.

60

UAE DIRHAM 77.80 78.80

EURO 313.80 317.00

UK POUND 356.40 360.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 209.00 211.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50