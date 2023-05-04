Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 283.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.80 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.60 78.50

EURO 314.80 318.00

UK POUND 357.40 361.00

AUD $ 188.50 190.50

CAD $ 208.50 210.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50