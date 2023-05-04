Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 May 2023
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 11:33 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 283.85
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.80 76.
50
UAE DIRHAM 77.60 78.50
EURO 314.80 318.00
UK POUND 357.40 361.00
AUD $ 188.50 190.50
CAD $ 208.50 210.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50