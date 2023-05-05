Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.65 283.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 311.90 315.00

UK POUND 356.40 360.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 208.50 210.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50