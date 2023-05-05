Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.65 283.90
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.
00
UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00
EURO 311.90 315.00
UK POUND 356.40 360.00
AUD $ 189.00 191.00
CAD $ 208.50 210.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50