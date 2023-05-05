UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.65 283.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 311.90 315.00

UK POUND 356.40 360.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 208.50 210.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condo ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condolences to flood victims

15 minutes ago
 Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

1 hour ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

1 hour ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

1 hour ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.