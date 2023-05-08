UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.60 283.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 288.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 312.00 315.00

UK POUND 357.50 361.00

AUD $ 191.00 193.00

CAD $ 211.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.60

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60

