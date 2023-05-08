Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.60 283.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 288.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 312.00 315.00

UK POUND 357.50 361.00

AUD $ 191.00 193.00

CAD $ 211.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.60

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60