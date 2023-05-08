Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:57 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.60 283.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 288.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.
00
UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00
EURO 312.00 315.00
UK POUND 357.50 361.00
AUD $ 191.00 193.00
CAD $ 211.00 213.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.60
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60