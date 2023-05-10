UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 May 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2023

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 288.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.70 77.

50

UAE DIRHAM 78.50 79.30

EURO 315.80 319.00

UK POUND 363.30 367.00

AUD $ 193.00 195.00

CAD $ 214.00 216.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.20 3.70

More Stories From Business

