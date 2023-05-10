Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 288.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.70 77.
50
UAE DIRHAM 78.50 79.30
EURO 315.80 319.00
UK POUND 363.30 367.00
AUD $ 193.00 195.00
CAD $ 214.00 216.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.20 3.70