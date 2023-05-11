UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 291.00 295.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 298.00 301.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.30 79.

30

UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00

EURO 321.80 325.00

UK POUND 371.30 375.00

AUD $ 196.50 199.00

CAD $ 218.00 221.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.70

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts t ..

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remai ..

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remains Normal - Finnish Foreign Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Eme ..

WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

10 minutes ago
 Delegations of merged areas contractors call on Go ..

Delegations of merged areas contractors call on Governor, highlights issues

8 minutes ago
 Police-citizens liaison must for maintaining law & ..

Police-citizens liaison must for maintaining law & order: Ahsan Iqbal

8 minutes ago
 IDF Announces Hitting Deputy Commander of Palestin ..

IDF Announces Hitting Deputy Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Rocket For ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.