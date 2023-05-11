Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 291.00 295.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 298.00 301.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.30 79.

30

UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00

EURO 321.80 325.00

UK POUND 371.30 375.00

AUD $ 196.50 199.00

CAD $ 218.00 221.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.70