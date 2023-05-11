Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 291.00 295.20
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 298.00 301.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.30 79.
30
UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00
EURO 321.80 325.00
UK POUND 371.30 375.00
AUD $ 196.50 199.00
CAD $ 218.00 221.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.70