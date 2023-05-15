Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 06:51 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.75
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 77.
80
UAE DIRHAM 78.60 79.60
EURO 313.00 318.00
UK POUND 359.50 365.00
AUD $ 190.50 194.50
CAD $ 212.00 216.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.20 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.80 3.30