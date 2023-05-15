Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2023

UrduPoint.com

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 293.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.00 77.

80

UAE DIRHAM 78.60 79.60

EURO 313.00 318.00

UK POUND 359.50 365.00

AUD $ 190.50 194.50

CAD $ 212.00 216.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.20 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.80 3.30

