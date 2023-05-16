Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 06:47 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 293.00 296.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.70 78.70
UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.
50
EURO 316.00 320.00
UK POUND 363.00 368.00
AUD $ 192.50 195.50
CAD $ 214.00 218.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80