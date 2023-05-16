Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 293.00 296.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.70 78.70

UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.

50

EURO 316.00 320.00

UK POUND 363.00 368.00

AUD $ 192.50 195.50

CAD $ 214.00 218.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80