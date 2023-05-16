UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 293.00 296.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.70 78.70

UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.

50

EURO 316.00 320.00

UK POUND 363.00 368.00

AUD $ 192.50 195.50

CAD $ 214.00 218.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80

