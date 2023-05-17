UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 May 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.80 285.15

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.00 297.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.20 79.

00

UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00

EURO 318.80 322.00

UK POUND 366.00 370.00

AUD $ 193.00 195.00

CAD $ 216.50 219.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.20 3.60

