Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 May 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.80 285.15
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.00 297.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.20 79.
00
UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00
EURO 318.80 322.00
UK POUND 366.00 370.00
AUD $ 193.00 195.00
CAD $ 216.50 219.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.20 3.60