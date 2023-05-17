Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.80 285.15

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 294.00 297.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.20 79.

00

UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00

EURO 318.80 322.00

UK POUND 366.00 370.00

AUD $ 193.00 195.00

CAD $ 216.50 219.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.20 3.60