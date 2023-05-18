Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.75 286.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.50 79.

50

UAE DIRHAM 80.60 81.60

EURO 318.50 323.50

UK POUND 367.50 372.50

AUD $ 193.50 197.50

CAD $ 217.20 221.20

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60