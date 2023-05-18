UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 May 2023

Published May 18, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.75 286.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.50 79.

50

UAE DIRHAM 80.60 81.60

EURO 318.50 323.50

UK POUND 367.50 372.50

AUD $ 193.50 197.50

CAD $ 217.20 221.20

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60

