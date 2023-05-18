Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:43 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.75 286.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.50 79.
50
UAE DIRHAM 80.60 81.60
EURO 318.50 323.50
UK POUND 367.50 372.50
AUD $ 193.50 197.50
CAD $ 217.20 221.20
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60