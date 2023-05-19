Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 06:53 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.40 285.60
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.
20
UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.20
EURO 319.50 324.50
UK POUND 369.50 374.00
AUD $ 195.30 199.30
CAD $ 218.50 222.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60