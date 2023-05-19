Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.40 285.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.20

20

UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.20

EURO 319.50 324.50

UK POUND 369.50 374.00

AUD $ 195.30 199.30

CAD $ 218.50 222.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.60