Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.75 286.85
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 299.00 301.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.80 80.
80
UAE DIRHAM 81.50 82.50
EURO 322.00 326.00
UK POUND 371.00 375.00
AUD $ 197.00 200.00
CAD $ 220.00 223.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80