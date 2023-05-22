UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 May 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.75 286.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 299.00 301.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.80 80.

80

UAE DIRHAM 81.50 82.50

EURO 322.00 326.00

UK POUND 371.00 375.00

AUD $ 197.00 200.00

CAD $ 220.00 223.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80

