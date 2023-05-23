Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 06:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.40 287.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 303.00 306.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 81.40 82.
40
UAE DIRHAM 83.80 84.80
EURO 330.00 334.00
UK POUND 381.00 385.00
AUD $ 201.30 205.30
CAD $ 225.00 230.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80