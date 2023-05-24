Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:08 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 305.00 308.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 81.25 82.
25
UAE DIRHAM 83.60 84.60
EURO 329.00 333.00
UK POUND 380.00 384.00
AUD $ 198.50 202.50
CAD $ 224.00 228.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.45 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80