Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 305.00 308.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 81.25 82.

25

UAE DIRHAM 83.60 84.60

EURO 329.00 333.00

UK POUND 380.00 384.00

AUD $ 198.50 202.50

CAD $ 224.00 228.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.45 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80