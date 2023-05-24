UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 305.00 308.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 81.25 82.

25

UAE DIRHAM 83.60 84.60

EURO 329.00 333.00

UK POUND 380.00 384.00

AUD $ 198.50 202.50

CAD $ 224.00 228.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.45 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80

