Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.80 286.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 306.00 309.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 81.50 82.

30

UAE DIRHAM 83.70 84.50

EURO 328.70 332.00

UK POUND 378.20 382.00

AUD $ 199.00 201.50

CAD $ 224.00 227.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80