Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.80 286.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 306.00 309.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 81.50 82.

30

UAE DIRHAM 83.70 84.50

EURO 328.70 332.00

UK POUND 378.20 382.00

AUD $ 199.00 201.50

CAD $ 224.00 227.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80

