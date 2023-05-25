Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:38 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.80 286.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 306.00 309.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 81.50 82.
30
UAE DIRHAM 83.70 84.50
EURO 328.70 332.00
UK POUND 378.20 382.00
AUD $ 199.00 201.50
CAD $ 224.00 227.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80