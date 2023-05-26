Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 06:57 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.95 285.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 306.00 309.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.00 83.
00
UAE DIRHAM 84.50 85.50
EURO 330.00 334.00
UK POUND 381.00 385.00
AUD $ 199.00 203.00
CAD $ 224.50 228.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.45 3.75
CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80