UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 May 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.95 285.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 306.00 309.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 82.00 83.

00

UAE DIRHAM 84.50 85.50

EURO 330.00 334.00

UK POUND 381.00 385.00

AUD $ 199.00 203.00

CAD $ 224.50 228.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.45 3.75

CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.40 3.80

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative re ..

Minister orders FDA to introduce administrative reforms for good governance

17 minutes ago
 Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

17 minutes ago
 NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without O ..

NATO to Upgrade Ukraine's Partner Status Without Offering Membership - Reports

17 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North ..

China Criticizes US-South Korea Drills Near North Korean Border

17 minutes ago
 Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of ..

Senate panel seeks province-wise income details of telecom companies

10 minutes ago
 Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pre ..

Oil majors go slow on green transition despite pressure

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.