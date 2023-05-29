Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.45

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 308.00 311.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 82.50 83.

50

UAE DIRHAM 84.50 85.50

EURO 332.00 335.50

UK POUND 381.00 385.00

AUD $ 199.80 203.80

CAD $ 225.00 229.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition3.45 3.75

CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70