Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 07:03 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.45
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 308.00 311.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.50 83.
50
UAE DIRHAM 84.50 85.50
EURO 332.00 335.50
UK POUND 381.00 385.00
AUD $ 199.80 203.80
CAD $ 225.00 229.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition3.45 3.75
CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70