UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 May 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.45

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 308.00 311.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 82.50 83.

50

UAE DIRHAM 84.50 85.50

EURO 332.00 335.50

UK POUND 381.00 385.00

AUD $ 199.80 203.80

CAD $ 225.00 229.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition3.45 3.75

CHINESE YUAN 45.50 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses opening of 4th Arab For ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses opening of 4th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

5 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment oppor ..

Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment opportunities

3 minutes ago
 Proposed US Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Spending ..

Proposed US Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Spending Caps, Changes to Welfare Requi ..

3 minutes ago
 SMEDA, CCP to collaborate for SME development

SMEDA, CCP to collaborate for SME development

3 minutes ago
 Robbers' gang busted, three held

Robbers' gang busted, three held

3 minutes ago
 Shallwani hails FGEHA for timely providing 400 apa ..

Shallwani hails FGEHA for timely providing 400 apartments' possession

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.