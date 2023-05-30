Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 07:12 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.25 285.70
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 308.00 311.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.80 83.
80
UAE DIRHAM 84.80 85.80
EURO 330.00 334.00
UK POUND 381.00 385.00
AUD $ 199.00 202.00
CAD $ 226.20 229.20
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.45 3.75
CHINESE YUAN 46.50 48.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80