UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 May 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.25 285.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 308.00 311.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 82.80 83.

80

UAE DIRHAM 84.80 85.80

EURO 330.00 334.00

UK POUND 381.00 385.00

AUD $ 199.00 202.00

CAD $ 226.20 229.20

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.45 3.75

CHINESE YUAN 46.50 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.80

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNP ..

Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNPP - Putin

8 minutes ago
 Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Burundian ..

8 minutes ago
 Georgia to Serve EU Interests Only After Receiving ..

Georgia to Serve EU Interests Only After Receiving Member Status - Ruling Party ..

8 minutes ago
 Iranian Top Military Commander Says Tehran Ready t ..

Iranian Top Military Commander Says Tehran Ready to Export Military Equipment

8 minutes ago
 Most Swiss Oppose Adding 'Third Gender' Option in ..

Most Swiss Oppose Adding 'Third Gender' Option in Official Records - Poll

8 minutes ago
 NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand E ..

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand East - Putin

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.