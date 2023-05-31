UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 May 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 308.00 311.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 82.70 83.

50

UAE DIRHAM 84.80 85.80

EURO 328.50 332.50

UK POUND 380.00 385.00

AUD $ 199.00 202.00

CAD $ 224.00 229.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.50 48.50

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.60

