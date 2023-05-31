Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 May 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 08:20 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.30
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 308.00 311.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 82.70 83.
50
UAE DIRHAM 84.80 85.80
EURO 328.50 332.50
UK POUND 380.00 385.00
AUD $ 199.00 202.00
CAD $ 224.00 229.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 46.50 48.50
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.60