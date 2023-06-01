Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 June 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.25
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 298.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.
30
UAE DIRHAM 78.80 79.60
EURO 307.00 310.00
UK POUND 360.00 363.00
AUD $ 186.00 189.00
CAD $ 211.00 215.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 47.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.30 3.70