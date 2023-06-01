UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 June 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2023

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.

30

UAE DIRHAM 78.80 79.60

EURO 307.00 310.00

UK POUND 360.00 363.00

AUD $ 186.00 189.00

CAD $ 211.00 215.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 47.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.30 3.70

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relati ..

Ministry of Finance announces new decisions relating to corporate tax for free z ..

10 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrict ..

Sullivan Says US Imposing Sanctions, Visa Restrictions on Actors Behind Violence ..

59 seconds ago
 200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

200 poultry units distributed in district Jhang

1 minute ago
 Education Ministry officials express commitment to ..

Education Ministry officials express commitment to reduce tobacco consumption, c ..

1 minute ago
 MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financi ..

MoIAT partners with FAB to provide AED5 bn financing to investors in industrial ..

10 minutes ago
 Traffic Police conduct operation against transport ..

Traffic Police conduct operation against transporters for overcharging commuters ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.