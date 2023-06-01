Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2023

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 290.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.

30

UAE DIRHAM 78.80 79.60

EURO 307.00 310.00

UK POUND 360.00 363.00

AUD $ 186.00 189.00

CAD $ 211.00 215.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 47.00

AFGHAN AFGHANI 3.30 3.70