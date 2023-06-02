Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 07:09 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.25 285.55
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 299.00 302.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.75 78.
55
UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.30
EURO 310.30 315.00
UK POUND 362.00 368.00
AUD $ 188.50 193.00
CAD $ 213.50 218.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50