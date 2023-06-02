UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 June 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.25 285.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 299.00 302.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.75 78.

55

UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.30

EURO 310.30 315.00

UK POUND 362.00 368.00

AUD $ 188.50 193.00

CAD $ 213.50 218.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.70

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

More Stories From Business

