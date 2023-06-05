Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.50 286.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 300.00 303.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.40 80.
20
UAE DIRHAM 82.50 83.30
EURO 321.80 325.00
UK POUND 371.30 375.00
AUD $ 195.50 198.50
CAD $ 221.00 224.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70