Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:50 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.20 286.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 302.00 305.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 80.50 81.
30
UAE DIRHAM 83.20 84.00
EURO 321.00 325.00
UK POUND 373.00 378.00
AUD $ 197.70 201.70
CAD $ 221.80 225.80
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.70