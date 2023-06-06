UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.20 286.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 302.00 305.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 80.50 81.

30

UAE DIRHAM 83.20 84.00

EURO 321.00 325.00

UK POUND 373.00 378.00

AUD $ 197.70 201.70

CAD $ 221.80 225.80

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.20 3.70

