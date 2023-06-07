Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.40 286.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.

00

UAE DIRHAM 81.00 81.80

EURO 309.00 312.10

UK POUND 360.00 363.60

AUD $ 193.70 196.00

CAD $ 215.00 218.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.50 3.80