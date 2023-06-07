Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 June 2023
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.40 286.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.
00
UAE DIRHAM 81.00 81.80
EURO 309.00 312.10
UK POUND 360.00 363.60
AUD $ 193.70 196.00
CAD $ 215.00 218.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.30 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.50 3.80