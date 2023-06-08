Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 June 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 09:11 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.25
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 300.00 303.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.20 79.
00
UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00
EURO 313.80 317.00
UK POUND 366.30 370.00
AUD $ 195.00 198.00
CAD $ 219.00 222.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.50 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70