Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.50 286.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 301.00 304.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.

00

UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00

EURO 319.80 323.00

UK POUND 373.30 377.00

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 222.00 225.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

