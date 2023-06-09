Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 June 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.50 286.85
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 301.00 304.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.
00
UAE DIRHAM 82.20 83.00
EURO 319.80 323.00
UK POUND 373.30 377.00
AUD $ 198.00 201.00
CAD $ 222.00 225.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70