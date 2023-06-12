Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.75 287.35

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 301.00 304.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.50 80.

30

UAE DIRHAM 82.50 83.30

EURO 320.80 324.00

UK POUND 374.20 378.00

AUD $ 200.00 203.00

CAD $ 223.00 226.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70