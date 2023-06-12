Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 June 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 07:03 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.75 287.35
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 301.00 304.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.50 80.
30
UAE DIRHAM 82.50 83.30
EURO 320.80 324.00
UK POUND 374.20 378.00
AUD $ 200.00 203.00
CAD $ 223.00 226.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70