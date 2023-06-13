UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 298.00 301.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.

00

UAE DIRHAM 81.00 81.80

EURO 320.00 323.20

UK POUND 370.00 373.70

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 220.00 223.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70

