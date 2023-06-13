Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 June 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 07:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 298.00 301.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.
00
UAE DIRHAM 81.00 81.80
EURO 320.00 323.20
UK POUND 370.00 373.70
AUD $ 198.00 201.00
CAD $ 220.00 223.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70