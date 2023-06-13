Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.50 288.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 298.00 301.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.

00

UAE DIRHAM 81.00 81.80

EURO 320.00 323.20

UK POUND 370.00 373.70

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 220.00 223.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70