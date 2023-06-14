Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 June 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 293.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.
00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00
EURO 316.80 320.00
UK POUND 366.30 370.00
AUD $ 194.00 196.00
CAD $ 217.00 220.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70