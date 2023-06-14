Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 293.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.

00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 316.80 320.00

UK POUND 366.30 370.00

AUD $ 194.00 196.00

CAD $ 217.00 220.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70