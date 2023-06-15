Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 June 2023
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 08:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.90 287.20
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.40 78.
20
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00
EURO 313.80 317.00
UK POUND 367.30 371.00
AUD $ 196.00 199.00
CAD $ 217.00 220.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70