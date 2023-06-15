Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.90 287.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 291.00 294.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.40 78.

20

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 313.80 317.00

UK POUND 367.30 371.00

AUD $ 196.00 199.00

CAD $ 217.00 220.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70