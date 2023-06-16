Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.20 287.34

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.

00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 316.80 320.00

UK POUND 366.30 370.00

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 218.00 221.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70