UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 June 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.20 287.34

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 292.00 295.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 77.20 78.

00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 316.80 320.00

UK POUND 366.30 370.00

AUD $ 198.00 201.00

CAD $ 218.00 221.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.40 3.80

CHINESE YUAN 46.00 48.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.30 3.70

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Fi ..

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Finance and Foreign Affairs of R ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair ..

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative wo ..

20 minutes ago
 Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Eco ..

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

35 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of ..

Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of Storm Drain

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.